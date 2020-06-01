National Guard puts down their shields during peace protest in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A peaceful protest was held Nashville on Monday night.
Dozens of protesters gathered at Legislative Plaza around 6 p.m.
The protesters were first joined by legislators.
Nashville, TN pic.twitter.com/7F7gaZo1Fo— Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) June 2, 2020
In a powerful moment, The Tennessee National Guard laid down their shields at a protest that has made its way up the steps of the Tennessee Capitol.
