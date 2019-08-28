NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An officer in the Tennessee National Guard was arrested on charge of assault last Friday at a Nashville school, according to court documents.
Antonio Rowland, a Lieutenant Colonel, reportedly attacked a victim by pushing him to the ground and putting him in a chokehold at Davidson Academy on Friday night.
The school principal told police he received a call from Rowland, who told the principal that he was going to hurt the victim.
The principal went to find the victim and pulled him from the bleachers.
The principal said he was with the victim when Rowland approached again and jumped on the victim and put him in a chokehold.
The principal and other officers at the scene had to separate Rowland and the victim.
Rowland has been placed on leave by the Tennessee National Guard, according to a statement.
“The Tennessee National Guard is aware of the events that have been reported in regards to Lt. Col. Antonio Rowland on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Lt. Col. Rowland is on leave following these events. The Tennessee National Guard takes these allegations very seriously and will continue to monitor the due process of this civil matter. We will determine military actions pertaining to discipline once the civil case is complete.”
