LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee National Guard conducted a “shaken fury” exercise on Monday.
The exercise is intended to practice an emergency response if a natural disaster were to strike.
Power will be removed from a building.
The National Guard will then use generators to power the building.
“There are eight different states, multiple agencies, and everybody is asking for resources,” said Tommy Baker. “It has to be a logical way to approach that and respond effectively so the citizens do not suffer needlessly. Proper care after the event is important.”
The prime power team has had years of training and are prepared to serve others when a disaster strikes.
