NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - National grocery stores across the area have altered their store hours in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The stores all said the early closings were to allow staff time to clean and restock overnight.

Here’s the hours for stores across the area:

  • Kroger: Open 6 a.m., close 10 p.m.
    • (Middle Tennessee locations, Knoxville, Huntsville, AL and Bowling Green, KY)
  • Publix: All stores close at 8 p.m.
  • Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Markets: Open 6 a.m., close 11 p.m.
 
 
 
 

