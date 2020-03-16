NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - National grocery stores across the area have altered their store hours in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The stores all said the early closings were to allow staff time to clean and restock overnight.
Here’s the hours for stores across the area:
- Kroger: Open 6 a.m., close 10 p.m.
- (Middle Tennessee locations, Knoxville, Huntsville, AL and Bowling Green, KY)
- Publix: All stores close at 8 p.m.
- Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Markets: Open 6 a.m., close 11 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.