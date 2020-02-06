NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The American Heart Association is encouraging people to wear red on National Wear Red Day (Feb. 7, 2020) to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease, the greatest health threat to women.
According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease kills one woman every 80 seconds. It also claims more lives than all forms of cancer combined. Heart disease and stroke also impact the lives of one in three women.
Heart disease and stroke symptoms can present differently in women compared to men.
The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement, nationally sponsored by CVS Health and locally by Ascension Saint Thomas, encourages you to show support by wearing red and giving on Friday and throughout the month of February.
To join Go Red for Women in support of women’s health:
- Wear red on National Wear Red Day, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease – the leading cause of death in women. The iconic Red Dress Pin and other apparel at is available at ShopHeart.org.
- Make a donation to support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association at WearRedDay.org.
- CVS Health is the national sponsor of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Movement and will be offering no-cost heart-health screenings at MinuteClinic® locations nationwide every Thursday in February.
- Sign up to participate in the lifesaving clinical trial research through the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement and Verily’s Project Baseline: Research Goes Red initiative.
- Join the conversation by using #NashGoRed on social media.
As the sun sets Friday, be sure to catch iconic Nashville buildings and landmarks lit up in red to support heart disease awareness. Some buildings and landmarks to keep an eye out for are:
- Adventure Science Center
- Ascend Amphitheater
- Batman Building
- Belmont Fountains
- Bridgestone Area
- Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge
- Metro Nashville Courthouse
- Nashville Farmers’ Market
- Nissan Stadium
- Saint Thomas Midtown
- Saint Thomas West
- Saint Thomas Rutherford
- Tennessee Performing Arts Center
- Tennessee State Capitol
To help treat, beat and prevent heart disease and stroke, women should understand family health history, know their five key personal health numbers (total cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index (BMI)) and make healthy behavior changes such as being active, eating smart and managing blood pressure.
