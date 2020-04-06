(WSMV) - The National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) released a tragic statistic of officer deaths relating to COVID-19.
The organization posted on Facebook Sunday night that there have been 21 confirmed Line of Duty deaths from COVID-19.
The post states the FOP has been closely monitoring and collecting data since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.