UPDATE 1:50 PM: TN Dept. of Safety & Homeland Security tells us that the AAMVA service was restored once again, and they will continue to monitor status of the service.
UPDATE 12:34 PM: AAMVA tells News4 that the return to service was temporary and that the outage has resumed nationwide.
UPDATE 12:01 PM: All drivers license services computer systems affected by nationwide outage have been restored, and drivers license services across the state can continue as normal.
AAMVA, the operators of the computer network, released a statement:
Between 10 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. EST today, the network that connects motor vehicle agencies across the United States to each other and to various verification services experienced an outage. During this time, there was no ability to process messages that support transactions of driver licenses and motor vehicle titles. This outage prevented a number of motor vehicle agencies from issuing driver licenses and vehicle titles during that time. The network is operated by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA).
ORIGINAL STORY:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security reports one national association computer systems are affecting driver license services in Tennessee.
The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators is currently experiencing a nationwide systems outage, affecting Tennessee's ability to issue driver's licenses.
No licenses can be issued by the state of Tennessee at this time.
There is no projection of when the Association's systems will be restored or available for service.
TN's Department of Safety and Homeland Security will provide updates as information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.