NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) has reaccredited Metro Police for the next four years. A meeting took place Friday where Chief Drake and Accreditation Manager Charles Vance met with the panel. 

The CALEA commissioner who led the review was Syracuse, New York Police Chief Kenton BucknerCALEA describes themselves as the "gold standard in public safety", according to their website.

CALEA Commissioner & Syracuse Chief Kenton Buckner.jpg

 “Maintaining continuous accreditation for the past 27 years signifies that our entire department is committed to professionalism and evolving practices that will best serve Nashville now and into the future,” Chief Drake said.

Metro Police have been continuously accredited CALEA them since 1994. 

