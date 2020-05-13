(WSMV) - For the first time in 31 years, the national candlelight vigil to honor fallen law enforcement officers will be virtual.
The annual vigil is held on May 13th at the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum in Washington, D.C. More than 30,000 people attend each year to light a candle for those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.
This year, you and your loved ones can participate in the vigil from the safety of your own home amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
The 32nd Annual Candlelight Vigil will be held Wednesday night at 7 p.m. (CST). You can register to watch and light a virtual candle by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.