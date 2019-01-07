Today is an unofficial holiday that may have you shaking your head...
It's National Bobblehead Day.
According to the website for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, the first bobblehead-like figures were made in the 1760's, but the first ceramic and paper-mache character bobbleheads were made in the 1960's, featuring Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee is offering a bobblehead prize package today.
You can enter to win a free bobblehead by retweeting the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's tweet!
