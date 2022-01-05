MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) – National and local authorities are offering $15,000 Wednesday for a man who is wanted for the murder of rapper ‘Young Dolph’.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Memphis Police Department, Crime Stoppers and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are now offering a combined reward of up to $15,000 for information that will lead to the capture of a Memphis man wanted for murder.

Authorities are looking for Justin Johnson, 23, who is said to have shot to death Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., 36, also known by his entertainment name “Young Dolph”. The rapper was shot in Memphis on Nov. 17, 2021.

Memphis Police issued a first-degree murder warrant for Johnson for the crime but this was not Johnson’s first offense. He also has an outstanding warrant for violation of federal supervised release out of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee. His original charge was for a weapon offense.

Law enforcement agencies are now offering a combined reward of $15,000 due to Johnson’s ability to avoid being captured. Johnson has been added to the TBI’s “Most Wanted” list as well.

Authorities said Johnson has ties to organized criminal gangs and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on Johnson’s whereabouts is strongly encouraged to call the U.S. Marshals at (901)275-4562, (901)601-1575, or (731)571-0280. Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update it with the latest information as we receive it.