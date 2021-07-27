NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The bust of Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest will go on display at its new spot inside the Tennessee State Museum Tuesday.
Forrest's bust will be displayed at the museum alongside the busts of U.S. Admiral David Farragut and U.S. Admiral Albert Gleaves, after all three were removed from the Tennessee state capitol Friday.
The new spot at the state museum will provide historical context to the controversial bust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.