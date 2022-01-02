NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Officials closed Natchez Trace Parkway from HWY 46 in Tennessee to the Northern Terminus in Nashville Sunday due to winter weather conditions.

The Natchez Trace Parkway will remain closed until snow and ice have been cleared from the motor road. Until then, travelers are being advised to avoid the Natchez Trace Parkways as winter weather continues to move throughout the region/

Officials said icy conditions are expected along much of the 444-mile parkway. The National Park Service said they do not allow the use of plows or chemicals on the motor road.

Although the motor road remains open south of HWY 46 in Tennessee, the National Park Service said to expect further additional closures from Natchez to Nashville due to ice, sleet, snow, or downed trees.

For additional information and updates regarding the Natchez Trace Parkway, click here.