NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Below freezing temperatures will make it the coldest night we've had so far this winter in the Mid-state. Metro Nashville and community organizations are stepping up to help those in need.
The mild winter in Nashville has taken a chilly turn. Metro opened up the extreme cold weather shelter at Shelby Park Community Center to keep people warm. This happens when temperatures are expected to be at or below 28 degrees.
Community organizations like Souls United are also doing their part. Sheldon Diggs started it in July of 2017.
He's been giving what he calls "blessing bags" to those who need them most.
"I have friends and people that were displaced," Diggs said. "I suffer from some of the same things that people are dealing with right now on the streets and so I wanted to do things to help."
Right now, he hands out cold weather necessities like hand warmers, emergency blankets and socks when he serves free meals at First Lutheran Church. That happens once a week.
Diggs said the reactions from the people he helps are what keep him motivated.
"Thankful. Very thankful," Diggs said.
He wants to start visiting homeless camps soon to hand out his blessing bags each month. Diggs knows the need goes beyond a season.
"The need for me, and for them, it is all year 'round. Not just this time," Diggs said.
Metro's cold weather shelter will stay open until 10 a.m. on Monday, which is two hours later than normal. That's because the cold temperatures are expected to stick around a little longer.
