NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new poll from Vanderbilt University took a deep dive into how Nashville residents view the city right now, covering everything from the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, race issues, and opinions on elected officials.
The poll collected the opinions of a little more than 1,000 Davidson County residents.
Davidson County voters have slightly less confidence in their elected officials and core institutions as compared with last year, including @MNPDNashville and @MetroSchools, according to the latest Vanderbilt Poll-Nashville.Learn more at https://t.co/fmTbArym33 pic.twitter.com/MQFNvbECBL— Vanderbilt University (@VanderbiltU) April 15, 2021
Many residents polled are still very concerned with the COVID-19 pandemic and worry they could still contract the virus.
74 percent of responders are still somewhat or very concerned about getting COVID-19, and 85 percent say they always wear a mask in a store or in a public place.
However, 11 percent of polltakers said they do not plan on getting a vaccine.
Respondents were also asked about their political affiliation. Of those who do not plan to get vaccinated, 23 percent identified as Republican, 15 percent identified as independent and three percent identified as Democrat.
When looking at schools, disapproval of performance is trending upwards.
In preschools, kindergartens, elementary, and middle schools, 25 percent of the people who responded say school performance in Davidson County are below average or failing.
About half of the polltakers say middle schools are average, while about one-third of responders say the youngest grade schools are excellent or good.
The poll also shows that about one-third of respondents believe high schools are failing or performing at below average.
More than 80 percent of people responding said public schools should not be limited to online instruction, with more than half saying it should be a mix of online and in-person learning until enough people have been vaccinated in the county.
The poll covered a number of additional topics, ranging from race issues to opinions on elected officials.
