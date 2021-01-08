NASHVILLE, TN A number of Tennesseans from the Nashville area were in Washington D.C. at President Trump's rally and made their way with the crowd outside the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.
NEWS4 spoke with several people who say they stood back when a group broke off and stormed inside the Capitol and described the moments they felt Capitol Police let others onto the grounds.
"They were all here because President Trump had asked them to come here," said Rick Williams, Nashvillian who has helped organize a number of pro-Trump rallies in the area.
Williams said he was part of about two hundred Nashvillians who loaded onto buses to go to D.C.
After Trump told the crowd to march to the Capitol in his speech to supporters, Williams watched from a distance once he heard a riot broke out.
"Nothing justifies it. I just think some people were ready to let their frustration out in a different way than most of us were ready to," said Williams.
"They opened the gate and people started to pour in," said another Nashville resident who went to D.C. He did not want to be named by News4.
He told News4 he shot pictures and video of protesters gathering on the Capitol steps. He said after the first dozen protesters got past Capitol police, officers appeared to move the gates letting others through.
"I was in tears because they let people close to the Capitol," he said. "They used flash bangs and tear gas on the people they had just let up the stairs. That was my reaction."
"I eventually got all the way to the front steps and lead a prayer rally with a blow horn," said Pastor Greg Locke.
The Mt Juliet pastor said he was able to get closer to the crowd.
"There were some antagonist that were trying to Clearly try to tear stuff up and the MAGA supporters that i saw were pulling them back," said Locke.
