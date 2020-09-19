NASHVILLE (WSMV) - People all across the country are remembering the life and work of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, including in Nashville where candlelight vigil brought dozens of people to Public Square Park on Saturday night.

Organizers told the crowd the vigil was put together after organisation the Women’s March called for people to take so much of what Justice Ginsberg fought and stood for to the steps of their cities.

The vigil left the mic open for people to share how Ginsberg’s work inspired them.

“We look up to her and we see her as someone who made it. As someone in a room of people who never wanted her there,” said one speaker.

Many who spoke said Justice Ginsburg was fearless and a strong advocate for women’s rights.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87 (CNN) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday, the court announced. She was 87.

The vigil was hosted by the local chapter of the Women’s March, Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood and the Nashville Musicians for Change who called for people to get politically active.

Others quoted Ginsberg saying to “keep fighting for things you care about but do it in a way that others will join you.”

Some people shared personal stories about how decisions that Ginsberg helped make later shaped their family.

“Ruth Bader Ginsberg is an inspiration to me and I’m proud to be a woman I’m proud to be a progeny of someone who fought for reproductive rights,” said another speaker.