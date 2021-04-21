NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The focus may have been on Minneapolis, but the verdict in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin reached people all over the country, including here in Nashville.

On Tuesday, HeadLinerz Barbershop on Jefferson fell silent as a Hennepin County jury found Chauvin guilty on all three counts in the death of George Floyd.

HeadLinerz Owner Mike Taylor and Manager Mickey Sanders called the verdict a step in the right direction.

"It's better," Taylor said. "We can look for something better after this."

"It's a surprise and I thought they would get him on one count — I didn't think they would get him on all three counts," Sanders said. "That's showing that it is something that's going forward."

Chauvin, 45, was convicted on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter after kneeling on the neck of George Floyd for nearly 10 minutes.

"They finally got justice for his family and maybe we can move forward and look for a better future for us in the United States," Sanders said.

In Nashville, there's quiet relief for more than one reason.

"It's more of a good thing because we didn't want anybody tearing up our city or tearing up any other city or anything like that," Sanders said. "I think that was the most positive outcome of all of this."

Since the verdict things in Nashville have seemingly stayed peaceful.