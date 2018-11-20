NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The holiday season is upon us, and you may be wanting to earn some extra bucks this time of year.
The jobs we're talking about work around your schedule. All you really need is your phone to download the apps.
A cool option for animal lovers is Rover. Pet sitters and dog walkers on Rover can earn $1,000 or more per month.
Another option is Lime Scooters. You can earn money by becoming a "juicer," meaning you come and pick up the scooters and charge them. Juicers can make $5 to $20 per scooter. You can start picking up the scooters at 9 p.m. but have to return them by 7 a.m.
"For me, it's a part-time thing, but you could make it a full-time thing if you did this every single day," said Pablo Hernandez, who is a "juicer."
Lyft drivers can make $1,800 in a month driving in Nashville. Most of their drivers work part-time, meaning they working 10 to 15 hours per week.
The company said many of their drivers here in Music City are here pursuing music.
"We saw so many musicians who are on tour and use the gap between tours and drive for Lyft to generate income. We have a lot of people who are pursuing entrepreneurial activities," said Sam Nadler, general manager of Lyft Midsouth.
