Nashvillians asked to vote on new 'I Voted' sticker made by students

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashvillians are being asked to pick the new "I Voted" sticker and the artists are all students.
The Metro Nashville Arts Council has teamed with the Davidson County Election Commission to create a new sticker.
All entries are made by Nashville students and they all mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment. These amendment guaranteed women the right to vote.
The contest received 75 entries from Nashville public, private and homeschool students in grades 7-12. A panel of residents narrowed the field down to eight.
The public must now decide the new sticker and voting started on Monday and goes until May 31.
“The fantastic designs we received from talented student artists all over Nashville represented a wide range of schools, ages and ideas,” Metro Arts Executive Director Caroline Vincent said in a statement on Monday. “Now Nashvillians face the fun but tough task of choosing a favorite. This collaboration with the Election Commission is a true reflection of how art can bolster civic participation, and we look forward to finding out the winner and making these stickers for all of Nashville.”
The winner will be made available at all Davidson County voting precincts in the August general and November presidential elections.
The student-artist finalists hail from the following schools:
- Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet High School
- Martin Luther King
- Jr. Academic Magnet School
- Rose Park Magnet Middle School
- Harpeth Hall School
Jeff Roberts, who is the Davidson County administrator of elections, said they are appreciative of all the students efforts.
“They are to be commended for getting involved in our upcoming elections and for using their talents to commemorate the centennial of women’s suffrage," Roberts said in a statement on Monday.
To view and vote on the finalists, click here.
