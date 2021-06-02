NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Council is now in the beginning stages of considering Mayor John Cooper's operating budget for Nashville.
At the council's meeting Tuesday night, several community members spoke during the budget's public hearing period.
Mayor Cooper has described this year's $2.6 billion operating budget as an investment budget, compared to last year's, which he called a "crisis budget."
The budget includes increased funding for WeGo Transit, Fire and EMS operations, and the Metro Police Department.
It also proposes $81 million for Metro Schools, which would be Nashville's largest investment in education to date, and would increase the average teacher's salary by nearly $7,000.
Still, at Tuesday night's public hearing many Nashvillians emphasized the need for a "people's budget."
Critics of the proposed budget have voiced concerns that the funding for Metro Schools does not cover social emotional learning or other needed resources.
Metro Council's first budget work session will be held Thursday at 4:30 p.m., where councilmembers will have a chance to discuss their ideas for an operating budget.
The council must adopt an operating budget before the end of June or Mayor Cooper's budget as it was originally submitted will take effect.
