NASHVILLE – 2020 was undoubtedly a rough year. Especially for the hotel and tourism industry. Now, a new study sheds light on just how hard of a hit they took.

For Tom Boyer, the General Manager at the Renaissance Hotel in Downtown Nashville, it was the cancelation of the NCAA Men's basketball tournament that made him realize 2020 was going to be tough.

“I knew at that moment in time that that was a light switch that things were going to change dramatically,” Boyer says, sitting in the restaurant area of the hotel.

According to the Smith Travel Research, experts say it was the worst year ever for the hotel industry with one billion unsold room nights for the first time in history.

“As you look at our business overall to lose about 80 percent of your revenue in one year, I’ve been in this industry for 30 years and I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Boyer.

A short distance away, Bentoliving ChestNut Hill, a hotel and extended stay on Hart Street, had just open their doors the month before the height of the pandemic.

“From a business standpoint it was kind of tricky. Obviously there wasn’t as many people coming and visiting Nashville as we had originally anticipated so that was a very hard thing. We couldn’t charge the room rates we were initially looking to charge which was definitely a struggle,” Justin Koziol, Bentoliving ChestNut Hill’s Chief Operating Officer says.

Through their unique concept of offering a kitchen and longer stays for each unit, they saw more of a steady occupancy rate.

“We kind of fluctuated between 30 and 40 percent more or less,” Koziol said.

For both hotels, they believe the vibrant and ever evolving city of Nashville will bounce back this year.

“Although we’ve seen the worst of times, we still believe the best of times are yet to come,” said Boyer.

Marriott Hotels, including the Renaissance are currently offering discounted rates to healthcare workers and support staff during the pandemic.