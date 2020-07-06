NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - As coronavirus cases start to surge once again, the phrase “safer at home” has become more commonplace. But for some, home isn’t safer.
Isolation during the coronavirus pandemic has been triggering for some sexual assault survivors. And while local organizations can’t meet in person, that doesn’t mean they’re slowing down.
Nashville’s Sexual Assault Center just expanded its crisis line to be statewide and they’re using virtual platforms to help those calling in.
“Unfortunately sitting in that time, a lot of feelings and past bubbles up,” said Lorraine McGuire with the Sexual Assault Center.
McGuire said the center has seen a surge in calls to the crisis line and many people reaching out for therapy during the pandemic.
“Since the month of March we’ve done over 2,600 individual and telehealth therapies,” McGuire said.
Another area seeing a spike – calls from minors.
“RANN, which is a national sexual assault hotline reported in the month of March for the first time ever over half of the people calling were minors,” McGuire said.
She said 67 percent of them were stuck at home with their perpetrators.
“A lot of the time the people who identified children that are being abused are teachers, guidance counselors. Not as many people have eyes on them so what do they do if they’re stuck at home.”
The Sexual Assault Center’s Safe Clinic is still doing rape exams and taking patients. McGuire said if you’ve been assaulted or are concerned about someone you know to call the crisis line as soon as you can.
That number is 1-866-811-7473.
The Sexual Assault Center is also doing virtual lunch and learns.
The next one is today at noon and will be teaching parents how to keep children safe, talk to them about safety and prevent sexual abuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.