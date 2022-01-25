Faye DiMassimo
Faye DiMassimo, Senior Advisor of Transportation and Infrastructure

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Senior Advisor for Transportation and Infrastructure is leaving her post with the mayor's office. 

Mayor John Cooper announced on Tuesday that Faye DiMassimo is leaving his office and moving back to Savannah, Georgia, with her husband. 

Mayor Cooper credits DiMassimo with creating Nashville's first neighborhoods-first transportation plan, securing $44 million for a new traffic management center. 

According to the mayor, DiMassimo leadership led to the formation of Vision Zero, an action plan to eliminate pedestrian deaths in Nashville. 

Mayor Cooper said DiMassimo will be returning home to Georgia to be with her husband and two dogs. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.