NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Senior Advisor for Transportation and Infrastructure is leaving her post with the mayor's office.

Mayor John Cooper announced on Tuesday that Faye DiMassimo is leaving his office and moving back to Savannah, Georgia, with her husband.

Mayor Cooper credits DiMassimo with creating Nashville's first neighborhoods-first transportation plan, securing $44 million for a new traffic management center.

According to the mayor, DiMassimo leadership led to the formation of Vision Zero, an action plan to eliminate pedestrian deaths in Nashville.

Mayor Cooper said DiMassimo will be returning home to Georgia to be with her husband and two dogs.