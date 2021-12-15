NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's scheduling and staffing program was down on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Metro ITS, Metro Government uses cloud-based Kronos applications within several departments and agencies.

According to USA Today, Kronos was hit with ransomware, and now, the company is advising to look at alternatives for their human resource needs.

News 4 reached out to Nashville Fire Department, and they said, "there is no impact to our payroll application, and there is no known ransomware situation within NFD."

"Metro has moved to backup processes for scheduling and time/attendance that were used prior to our engagement with Kronos," Nashville Fire told News 4.

To read the full USA Today article, click here.