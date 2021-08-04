NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One Nashville charter school welcomed its students back to the classroom on Wednesday with a mask mandate in place for the start of the new school year.
Faculty and staff at Rocketship Nashville Northeast Elementary were excited to have their nearly 500 students return to in-person learning.
It’s the first day of school for all students at @RocketshipEd The charter school has a mask mandate for everyone who will be in the building. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/wfVAYd6sCw— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) August 4, 2021
Principal Bobby Miles says the school haven't seen most of their kids in about a year and a half, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring of 2020.
The STEM school is kicking off the 2021-22 school year with a mask mandate in place, and it applies to anyone who enters the school building.
Kids were dropped off with masks on and masks were handed out to anyone who didn't have one.
School leaders say they're focused on academics, but the health of their students and staff as well.
"I know some of our parents may still be fearful of COVID-19 so we want to make sure our parents are supported to let them know we are still going to adhere to CDC guidelines like wearing masks, having our kids sanitize their hands between classes and also deep cleaning our classrooms," Miles said.
Principal Miles says students will get a break from the masks during lunch and recess.
For now, the mask mandate will stay in place for the first 30 days of the school year. School leaders say they will re-evaluate the mask policy after that time.
