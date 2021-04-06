NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville resident Emma Caroline is still a contender on The Voice after being saved from knockout.
Last night, Emma went head-to-head with Cam Anthony in the 'Voice Battles' round where artists compete against one another to remain a contestant.
Emma and Cam sang the Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber duet "10,000" hours in which Cam was declared the winner over Emma.
However, Emma was saved by Blake from elimination and will now compete in the "Four-Way Knockout" against the other coaches' saved artists.
For the final episode of knockouts, America gets to be in the judges' seats and vote for which of the four artists will get to move forward in the competition. Whichever artist is chosen after their performances will continue on with their original team.
Emma has pursued music since a young age, finding comfort in joining a chapel band serving as a worship leader. Emma continued to pursue music through college and now works as a personal assistant in Nashville.
