NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The President of Nashville's National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is expressing concerns after he said he found a bullseye target on his front yard.
Keith Caldwell, president of the NAACP, took to Facebook Saturday night to express his concerns on his finding.
In the post, Caldwell says he walked out of his house around 8:30 p.m. Saturday and found the target on the front yard of his home. He said whomever put the target in his yard likely had to climb up on his chain link fence to do so since his gate was locked.
Caldwell said he called Metro Nashville Police's non-emergency number to make a police report. When an officer arrived a short time later, Caldwell told the officer he took the bullseye target as "someone sending me a threat!".
Caldwell told NBC News, "I'm a black man in this country. I'm the president of the NAACP. He was still dismissive."
According to Caldwell, the officer shrugged his shoulders and said he "thought the target was pretty cool."
Caldwell also expressed his concerns in the post.
"I informed him that I am the local NAACP President and have deep concerns about what this could mean for the safety of my life and the lives of my family members," he wrote. "I expressed [to] him that it concerned me that he was so flippant about the matter."
House Democratic Caucus Chair Mike Stewart (D-District 52) issued the following statement about Caldwell discovering the bullseye target.
“This is a very serious matter that needs to be fully investigated as a potential hate crime. Until an investigation is complete, additional security must be provided to ensure the Rev. Caldwell is safe.”
News4 has reached out to both Metro Police and Caldwell for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.