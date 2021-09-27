NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's Music Union is trying to get artists paid for their songs. However, only the writer receives payment when an artist's song is played on the radio.
Nashville's Music Union never thought that was fair and is trying to change that. One of the people doing that is Nashville bass player Dave Pomeroy. He laid the track for Trisha Yearwood's Hit Song "She's in love with the boy" 30 years ago.
A monster hit for Yearwood launched her career and had more than a million plays on FM radio. Still, no paycheck ever showed up in her mailbox. Pomeroy wonders how that can be fair.
"Zip, she gets nothing for it," Pomeroy said. "It's a hit song that enabled her career, but she gets no direct result for that."
Instead, it's the songwriter and record company who see most of the money. Pomeroy said great songs are more than just great lyrics.
"That song gets an intro that didn't just fall out of the sky. Most of the time, someone came up with it right on the spot," Pomeroy said.
Musicians plan to take the fight to Washington with the American Music Fairness Act. They are hoping to right past radio wrongs.
"Just because musicians love what they do doesn't mean we shouldn't be paid for it," Pomeroy said.
Singers and musicians do get a slice of the pie if their song plays on Satellite Radio. But unless you wrote it, and it plays on an AM or FM station, you won't see a dime, and it's been that way for 70 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.