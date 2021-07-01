NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Upwards of 400,000 people are expected to attend Nashville's July 4th celebration, which would make it the biggest single-day event in the history of the city, Metro Police say.

The event, named 'Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th' features several hours of live music, including a free concert by country star Brad Paisley. A 30-minute fireworks show is also one of the event's biggest draws.

"We have the opportunity to set a standard on how events can and should be produced and send a message that Nashville is open and more importantly safe," Butch Spyridon, CEO of Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation said.

Spyridon joined Metro Police Chief John Drake and the Tennessee Highway Patrol at a news conference Thursday, talking safety measures ahead of the big event. Drake says hundreds of officers will be downtown Sunday night as safety is the top priority. Police have asked businesses downtown to watch their capacity, particularly rooftops which are a concern to the Fire Marshall, police said.

Security personnel will also be checking for forbidden items as people enter the event area. For a list of prohibited items, visit the event website by clicking here.

The event site will be open from noon to 10 p.m. City leaders are encouraging people to arrive early if they want a good spot for the fireworks or Paisley concert.

Much more event information can be found on the event's website.