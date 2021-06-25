NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After more than a year of missing out on big events--Nashville is coming back with a bang this 4th of July.

Officials say this year's Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th event will be the biggest Independence Day celebration in its history. This year will also feature the largest fireworks display in the whole country.

"We're just real excited," said Deana Ivey, Executive Vice President of the Nashville Convention and Visitor's Corporation. "This is going to be out largest fireworks show ever... and we've had some big ones, you know that."

The annual event was canceled in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but confirmed to return the city's first major "post-pandemic event" earlier this year.

Brad Paisley will headline the downtown concert, along with performances by a wide range of artists including Lilly Hiatt, Regi Wooton, and Pricilla Block.

Event organizer: Nashville's July 4 event expected to draw record crowds

"July 4th is always such a great celebration, especially in Nashville," said Ivey. "We're known for throwing big events and with it being Music City, I mean, you can't find better music at an event and it's free!"

Previous 4th of July celebrations have brought in around 200,000 people to Nashville, while the last one in 2019 garnered over 340,000 people.