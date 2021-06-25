Fireworks generic
Erika Eros/EyeEm via Getty Images

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After more than a year of missing out on big events--Nashville is coming back with a bang this 4th of July.

Officials say this year's Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th event will be the biggest Independence Day celebration in its history. This year will also feature the largest fireworks display in the whole country.

"We're just real excited," said Deana Ivey, Executive Vice President of the Nashville Convention and Visitor's Corporation. "This is going to be out largest fireworks show ever... and we've had some big ones, you know that."

The annual event was canceled in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but confirmed to return the city's first major "post-pandemic event" earlier this year.

Brad Paisley will headline the downtown concert, along with performances by a wide range of artists including Lilly Hiatt, Regi Wooton, and Pricilla Block.

"July 4th is always such a great celebration, especially in Nashville," said Ivey. "We're known for throwing big events and with it being Music City, I mean, you can't find better music at an event and it's free!"

Previous 4th of July celebrations have brought in around 200,000 people to Nashville, while the last one in 2019 garnered over 340,000 people.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.