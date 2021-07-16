NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's iconic Bluebird Café will be reopening their doors for live music on Friday due to eased COVID-19 restrictions.
We're reopening on Friday! Shouting out a huge THANK YOU to all of our sponsors who supported us through this last year and a half & made our reopening possible. @CityNational @JacksonNational @SouthwestAir @riaa @TaylorGuitars @kawaipianos, your support means so much to us! 💙 pic.twitter.com/SGddMd6ekO— The Bluebird Cafe (@BluebirdCafeTN) July 13, 2021
After 16 months, the lights are coming back on at the Bluebird Café. They faced several challenges and hurdles during the COVID-19 pandemic.
So many started at the Bluebird Café long before stardom. Trisha Yearwood well before meeting Garth Brooks. Faith Hill before meeting Tim McGraw. And 14-year-old Taylor Swift, before everything.
In May, News4 spoke with Bluebird management, who said they struggled to fill open positions to reopen successfully.
Popularized even more by the ABC and CMY TV show Nashville, confident the packed house crowds will keep coming. Tickets go on sale and the next show is Joel Shewmake, Annie Mosher and Jason Matthews.
For a complete show calendar, on-sale times, and tickets, visit http://bluebirdcafe.com.
