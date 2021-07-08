Nashville Landmarks

This April 16, 2020, photo shows The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

 Mark Humphrey

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's iconic Bluebird Café announced they'll be reopening their doors for live music very soon due to eased COVID-19 restrictions. 

The club says they'll open their doors again on Friday, July 16 after facing a number of challenges and hurdles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May, News4 spoke with Bluebird management, who said they struggled to fill open positions to be able to reopen successfully. 

Music venues, restaurants struggle to fill open positions

For a full show calendar, on sale times and tickets, visit http://bluebirdcafe.com

 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.