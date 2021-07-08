NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's iconic Bluebird Café announced they'll be reopening their doors for live music very soon due to eased COVID-19 restrictions.
Big news!!! We’re ecstatic to announce that The Bluebird’s doors will soon be opening! Our reopening is scheduled for Friday, July 16th. Please see our website, https://t.co/56j2FjDY3O, to check onsale dates/times for shows and to reserve your tickets. #BluebirdisBack pic.twitter.com/RPJFUR93Qt— The Bluebird Cafe (@BluebirdCafeTN) July 7, 2021
The club says they'll open their doors again on Friday, July 16 after facing a number of challenges and hurdles during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In May, News4 spoke with Bluebird management, who said they struggled to fill open positions to be able to reopen successfully.
For a full show calendar, on sale times and tickets, visit http://bluebirdcafe.com.
