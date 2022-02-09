NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Real estate companies told News4 that as the population increases in Nashville, so do the housing prices as well as the competition.
Bidding wars, thousands over asking price, and all-cash offers. The competition is getting fierce when buying a home in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Metro Homeless Impact Division, a division of Metro Social Servic…
"For those who have bought or sold a home before, it's a cumbersome process," says Chelsea Goyer, Head of Real Estate Trends at Opendoor, the online home buying and selling platform that offers you cash for your home. "We aim to take the stress out of that by doing it all online from the comfort of your phone or computer."
Since Opendoor broke into the Nashville scene in 2018, they've seen steady growth in the demand for homes here. Especially lately with more people moving here for their jobs, more people moving from out of state, and more frequently-- more people moving here internationally.
"The city of Nashville continues to grow with these job opportunities," says Goyer. "The demand for housing is just going to rise, and so does overall cost."
On average, homes in Nashville only last ten days on the market and are listed at a median price of $410,000. However, one of the hottest zip codes in the Greater Nashville area is Clarksville. Opendoor says it's seen the most activity there since the start of 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – CVS Health announced Thursday that they would invest $12.7 million to…
"We serve Nashville and all its surrounding areas, including Clarksville-- where we saw the most homes go into contract within 90 days of listing on the market," explains Goyer.
Goyer says that Nashville is the "it city" and doesn't expect the hot housing market to cool off any time soon. Instead, she predicts that the demand will stay competitive well into 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.