News4’s Melanie Layden talked to one expert today about the latest real estate trends in tonight’s Growing Nashville.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Real estate companies told News4 that as the population increases in Nashville, so do the housing prices as well as the competition.

Bidding wars, thousands over asking price, and all-cash offers. The competition is getting fierce when buying a home in Nashville.

"For those who have bought or sold a home before, it's a cumbersome process," says Chelsea Goyer, Head of Real Estate Trends at Opendoor, the online home buying and selling platform that offers you cash for your home. "We aim to take the stress out of that by doing it all online from the comfort of your phone or computer."

Since Opendoor broke into the Nashville scene in 2018, they've seen steady growth in the demand for homes here. Especially lately with more people moving here for their jobs, more people moving from out of state, and more frequently-- more people moving here internationally.

"The city of Nashville continues to grow with these job opportunities," says Goyer. "The demand for housing is just going to rise, and so does overall cost."

On average, homes in Nashville only last ten days on the market and are listed at a median price of $410,000. However, one of the hottest zip codes in the Greater Nashville area is Clarksville. Opendoor says it's seen the most activity there since the start of 2022.

"We serve Nashville and all its surrounding areas, including Clarksville-- where we saw the most homes go into contract within 90 days of listing on the market," explains Goyer.

Goyer says that Nashville is the "it city" and doesn't expect the hot housing market to cool off any time soon. Instead, she predicts that the demand will stay competitive well into 2022.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.