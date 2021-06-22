NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Housing listings are coming and going fast in Nashville and experts said the Music City is tied for first or second place in the market with the fastest-selling houses.

According to a RE/MAX National Housing Report for May 2021, Nashville is one of four metro areas with the lowest days on the market. According to the report, In May 2021, in Nashville, a house was on the market for 12 days before getting sold. To further prove how hot the housing market is in Nashville, the RE/MAX report showed nationally, the average days on the market for homes sold in May 2021 is 28 days.

Whether you are buying or selling a home in Nashville, knowing the number of days of home inventory is 12 days, here's some expert advice from the folks at Re-Max Advantage.

"If you're selling and you know it's a 12-day inventory on average that means you better have plans when you put your house on the market because you could end up in the same boat as one of these buyers that we're speaking about," Relocation Director at Re-Max Advantage Jeff Checko said. "If you're a buyer, that means you can't sit back and watch an asset and determine if it's the right time to make an offer. If it even closely suits your needs, then you need to act quickly."

The National RE/MAX report said in Nashville that home value increased by more than 20% this year over last year. Housing inventory is down about 50% in Music City.

"As a firm and as an industry, I think, I know I don't speak for other firms," Checko said. "I know we continue to set records in terms of volume but it's not a comfortable space right now as it relates to the experience that our buyers have to go through."

Checko said the median price of a home in Nashville now is about $380,000.

"So, we've really spiked. So many places experiencing pretty high real estate volume but Nashville is depending on who you talk to is tied for first or second in terms of hottest market with the lowest market times," Checko said.

Checko said all these figures are staggering, and it is odd but what's happening isn't complicated.

"A low-interest rate climate is always going to create action in the marketplace. And you combine this unprecedented pandemic environment where people were looking around their homes and they decided they didn't like them or they were deciding they needed more space for a home office if this was going to be their new normal," Checko said. "It's crazy, but it's not hard to figure out. You have the COVID fueled people moving about the cabin because they're not taking vacations. They're investing in real estate. And then low-interest rates always spur growth."

Checko said there are commonalities between what's happening in the National market and what's happening in Nashville. He adds that inventory is suppressed everywhere. But is Nashville keeping up with the growth?

"For us, that 100 plus number of people moving here a day, we've got to create a certain number of rooftops from the ground up to keep up with that. And we're not keeping pace with the growth right now when you combine that with sellers hesitant to enter the apace for the reasons of not knowing where they're going next, it kind of creates that perfect storm of inventory suppression," Checko said.

Experts also said the Lumber shortage is adding to the current housing market atmosphere. Checko said that with lumber prices hopefully moving in the right direction, it should help. Still, there is a long way to go, and it may not be till sometime in 2022 until things start to get normal.

Checko said he wants to remind both buyers and sellers that it's essential now more than ever that people have good representation. He suggested people get an experienced agent that's been around for a while or an agent that their firm has educated to navigate what's going on now.