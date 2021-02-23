NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - April Hatler knows the impact of isolation well, "We went through the winter months and I got really disconnected." In 2014, it drover her to relapse. "I’m an opiate user," Hatler explained, "so I went and found heroin, and I don’t remember much about it." Ultimately, it drove her to sobriety for now nearly six years.
"I don’t look like someone who was an IV heroin user, I just don’t anymore," she said. If you had seen me six years ago, we’d be having a different conversation."
Now a three-year employee of Cumberland Heights, the addiction treatment center in Nashville that changed her life, staggering 2020 statistics come as now shock to Hatler. "It’s hard enough to get sober and to go out to a new meeting and introduce yourself."
"The pandemic has cut us off from each other," Cinde Stewart Freeman said. According to Stewart Freeman, Cumberland Heights' Chief Clinical Officer, 2020 was Nashville' deadliest year on record for overdoses. 619 people died, up 30% from 2019.
Stewart Freeman said the majority of overdoses occurred among adults ages 25 to 44, and overdoses among women are on the rise. "I can't help but wonder if that has something to do with the economic pressure and the loss of jobs this year."
Both she and Hatler said the path to higher recovery numbers starts with support. "I think that during COVID, it can feel like it’s not there. it is it’s just a little more virtual now," Hatler said.
Cumberland Heights has been treating people with substance use disorder since 1966. If you or someone you love is in need of treatment, you can follow this link.
