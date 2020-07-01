NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A common theme Nashville is seeing during the coronavirus pandemic is the struggle to get more people to wear masks.
From the city-wide mandate requiring masks to be worn in public to information doled out at daily press briefings, Mayor John Cooper’s COVID-19 Task Force is hoping to do all it can to shift the narrative and get more people consistently wearing masks.
The storm has passed over, so we are back open for mask distribution!— NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) June 30, 2020
Come by the Lentz Public Health Center to pick up a mask from now until 3pm. The masks are free, reusable and you don't have to get out of your car to get one! pic.twitter.com/fhwFiXa9Nh
“It’s all about having respect for your neighbor. You don’t want to spread your germs,” Metro Coronavirus Task Force Leader Dr. Alex Jahangir said. “It takes a dialogue – people realizing that what you may be doing in your own homes is because you care about your neighbors and you want to show them your respect.”
On Tuesday Dr. Jahangir joined News4 for a live Q&A focused on Nashville’s coronavirus response and the new mask mandate in effect for the city. You can watch Jahangir’s full Q&A below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.