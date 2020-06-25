NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville’s Community Oversight Board released Use of Force policy recommendations on Wednesday to improve the police and the people they serve.
The plan makes three recommendations when it comes to Metro Nashville Police policies regarding use of force, specifically banning choke and strangle holds, requiring de-escalation tactics and banning shooting at moving vehicles.
The recommendations come as Nashville Mayor John Cooper says Metro Police, along with a public commission, would review the department’s use of force policies and procedures.
The Community Oversight Board is one of the groups being asked to join the Mayor’s Committee taking part in the My Brother’s Keeper Pledge – an initiative that aims to help young men of color in closing the achievement gap.
The next step for the board will be to submit the policy report to Chief Steve Anderson and Metro Police leadership for review.
Right now Metro is also looking for a replacement for Chief Anderson, who plans on retiring soon.
