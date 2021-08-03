NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's not just history you'll find at what was once called Nashville's Belle Meade Mansion. Much like Music City, it has changed.
It is now known as the Belle Meade Historic Site and Winery.
William G. Harding built his Greek Revival Mansion on a street later to be named Harding Road.
If you take a look at all the visitors here, many of them wanted more than just history.
"I think more people are getting to know that," said Director of Interpretation at Belle Meade Plantation, Erica Dahlgren. "But we're trying to make sure people know that they can spend all day here."
Now you'll get beautiful rooms set up for lunches, chef-inspired small plate dining, Blackened Salmon, Shrimp, and Grits on the menu. Also, wine tasting bourbon tasting is available. All amenities are spread across the 30 acres of Magnolia trees and natural beauty including thoroughbred horses with 200-year-old lineage
The once Confederate Civil War headquarters from the Battle of Nashville brings Music City's past with a future for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.