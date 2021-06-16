NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Harpeth Hall alumni and former Nashville Aquatic Club swimmer Alex Walsh qualifies for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
Walsh won the 200 IM finals by .02 seconds over Kate Douglass in the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, NE.
As a freshman this year at the University of Virginia, Walsh won an ACC and National title in that event.
Walsh's sister, Gretchen, is also competing at the U.S. Trials.
Alex and Gretchen Walsh are hoping to turn their Olympic dreams into reality.
