NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Today kicks off the 10th Annual MyCity Academy helping Nashville's New Americans better understand and participate in local government.
Mayor John Cooper and Director of the Mayor’s Office of New Americans, Mohamed Hassan, announced the free seven-month course would return this year with 24 participants representing 15 countries of origin. Last year the event was canceled due to complications with COVID-19 restrictions.
Nashville is a vibrant community because we are a city that is welcoming to everyone. And beyond the welcome mat is a seat at the table. As Nashville turns the corner on a challenging year, I’m pleased to welcome our newest MyCity Academy class. And I look forward to partnering with them to create a Nashville that works for everyone. - Nashville Mayor John Cooper
Participants in the course meet with multiple leaders from different metro departments and tour Metro facilities to build a better understanding of civic engagement.
The Mayor's office said 57 countries have been represented since the program began in 2012 and that new graduates will have access to the program's alumni network.
To learn more about the Mayor’s Office of New Americans, please visit the Mayor's Office of New Americans website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.