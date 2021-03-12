NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some of Music City's favorite reptiles and creepy critters are making their grand return to the Nashville Zoo today.
Guess who isssssss back *next* Friday?!! 🐍🦎🐢🐠YES, we're finally re-opening Unseen New World with a limited capacity starting next Friday, 3/12! We're also extending our hours to 9am to 6pm starting then too. 💚 pic.twitter.com/PEnz9f4MVA— Nashville Zoo (@NashvilleZoo) March 5, 2021
The indoor reptile exhibit has been closed since last spring as the zoo adapted to COVID-19 restrictions.
Today the zoo will reopen the exhibit at limited capacity after receiving a visitor allowance boost from the city in February.
They will also extend their hours to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m..
To learn more about the Nashville Zoo's COVID-19 policies and reopenings click here.
