NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo announced that their 16-year-old male giraffe, Congo, passed away yesterday.
The Masai giraffe was beloved and spread his cheer to millions of guests during his time with the Nashville Zoo since 2006.
Congo passed away due to complications during a medical procedure on his hoof. The Nashville Zoo said Congo required special care due to a hood abnormality that caused him difficulty and discomfort. During the most recent surgery, complications with anesthesia led to his death.
We are heartbroken to share that our beloved male Masai giraffe, Congo, passed away yesterday. Congo was 16 years old and had been with us since we opened the giraffe exhibit in 2006, in that time he had fathered five calves and impacted millions of guests. pic.twitter.com/wcQUvSO0qv— Nashville Zoo (@NashvilleZoo) April 2, 2021
"Congo received outstanding care which is what we would do for all of our animals," said Dr. Heather Schwartz, Director of Veterinary Services at the Zoo. "Sometimes their needs are beyond our abilities. Facing that is the hardest part of our job."
Congo lives on through the five calves that he fathered during his time with the Nashville Zoo.
