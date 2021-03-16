Nashville Zoo's 'Eggstravaganzoo' returns in April

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo's Easter 'Eggstravaganzoo' is back and bigger than ever for 2021.
The Easter egg hunt event will be held on April 3, and due to COVID-19 guidelines, the zoo will hold 13 hunts throughout a larger area.
Reservations are required with tickets expected to sell out quickly due to limited attendance.
To learn more about how you can attend the 'Eggstravaganzoo' click here.
