NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A pair of restrooms at the Nashville Zoo have been named America's Best Restroom in the Country, for floor to ceiling windows into exhibits.
Cleaning supply company Cintas has been holding the contest since 2002, collecting nominations from the public for three months from April to July, and putting the top ten up for a national vote from July to mid-October.
Both of the restrooms in the Zoo's "Expedition Peru: Trek of the Andean Bear" exhibit area were those submitted and selected by public vote as winners. Previous Coverage: Nashville Zoo competing for title of America's Best Restroom.
The women's restroom has a floor-to-ceiling window looking in on a habitat for cottontop tamarinds, small "New World" monkeys. The Men's restroom has a similar floor-to-ceiling window, looking in on a tropical habitat housing ball python snakes.
As the winner of this year's honor, the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere receives a grad prize of $2,500 in Cintas products or services.
The other finalists in the 2019 America’s Best Restroom contest included restrooms from:
- Charlotte, NC
- LaGuardia Airport — New York City, NY
- Mourad — San Francisco, CA
- Natick Mall — Natick, MA
- New Museum of Contemporary Art — New York City, NY
- Sea-Tac — Seattle, WA
