NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo welcomed a precious last minute Mother's Day gift.
On Mother's Day, a caracal was preparing to give birth to two healthy kittens. Very close to midnight, she delivered her kittens in her nest box, the first ever caracals to be born at the zoo.
The zoo says the animal care team is keeping a close eye on the kittens and wishing the mother caracal a very happy, special Mother's Day.
Like human mothers, caracals need time bonding with their young. Zoo staff stays clear of the new family to give them privacy, but is monitoring them through a small camera put inside the nest box. This allows vets and keepers to watch from virtually anywhere.
To view the live cam, click here.
The zoo says the mother and her kittens are doing well and will remain together for seven to ten days. The animal care team will then remove the cubs and continue to raise them in the zoo's nursery.
The mother will then return to an area away from the public eye where she can relax with her mate and another caracal pair.
Raising the kittens by hand is actually an important step in socializing and introducing them to people. As the kittens grow, they will become ambassador animals for another zoo.
Onlookers will notice the black tufts in their ears. Another interesting thing to note is that the cats are less than two feet at the shoulders, but can jump vertically up to 12 feet high. Over time, the cats also develop an ability to catch birds as they fly by.
According to the zoo, caracal cats are an important species to conservation as they help staff and researchers interpret the woodland, savanna and acacia scrub habitats of Africa, the caracal's native habitat.
Guests at the zoo will also learn about the conservation challenges needing to be addressed on behalf of caracals, such as habitat loss and trapping due to human conflict.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.