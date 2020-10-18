NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo has opened their doors and welcomed their newest member to join the pack.
Tazama, a 3-year-old female Masai giraffe, made her journey across the country from the San Diego Wildlife Park to her new home within the Nashville Zoo.
She will be in quarantine for 30 days from her arrival.
