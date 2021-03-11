NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo is welcoming its newest permanent resident, Felix!
Felix is a 3-year-old, 236 pound male Sumatran tiger. He was born at the Jacksonville Zoo in Florida and has since lived at the Greensboro Science Center in North Carolina.
THE CAT IS OUT OF THE BAG! 🐅 Meet Felix, our new 3-year-old male Sumatran tiger! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/tTHKBzq7BR— Nashville Zoo (@NashvilleZoo) March 11, 2021
"Nashville Zoo has been selected by the AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) to be a breeding location for this critically endangered species," Rick Schwartz, Nashville Zoo's President and CEO, said. "He's a beautiful animal and we are thrilled to introduce him to Nashville and give guests an opportunity to see him and learn all about his importance in tiger conservation."
Male and female tigers live separately unless mating, so Felix and Francis will rotate into the Zoo's new Tiger Crossroad exhibit when six-year-old Francis is ready for breeding.
The Sumatran tiger is currently listed as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List.
