NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Parents in Tennessee are rejoicing the Nashville Zoo will soon reopen later this month.
The zoo will open to members only on June 15-17. It will open to the general public starting June 18.
Camera crews spent Monday shooting an informational video for when the Nashville Zoo reopens this month. There will be several changes.
“People want to know that the zoo is the safe,” Marketing and Public Relations Director Jim Bartoo said.
The unseen new world that houses the reptiles, snakes, lizards, and more will remain closed as well as The Avery with its tropical birds and sloth.
“It’s typically tight quarters when you’re in there so getting any more than a couple dozen people in there and you start to get way too close,” Bartoo said.
The train won’t be running, but the gift shop and restrooms will open with limited capacity.
“All the high contact areas well be wiping down and sanitizing throughout the day,” Bartoo said.
The new signs remind people to social distance and masks will be required for everyone over the age of four
The water fountains are shut off.
“And you are as always able to bring your own food and water to the zoo,” Bartoo said.
As for how long these changes will remain in effect that remains to be seen.
“As the city moves into phase 4 and we can start to lift some of these restrictions well do that and well do that at the city's direction,” Bartoo said.
The ticket building will remain closed, so people need to make reservations online. People can make reservations starting on Tuesday.
