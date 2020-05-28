NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo will be reopening its gates on June 15 after three months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Zoo says only members will be allowed to visit during the first three days of reopening, but the zoo will open for everyone beginning June 18.
Advance tickets go on sale June 1.
The Zoo also announced some restrictions that will be enforced once it reopens.
Limited Attendance:
The Zoo will be open at limited capacity and will continue performing rigorous and periodic cleaning practices. Staff will be screened daily and required to wear masks while in public areas. All guests will be required to wear masks on Zoo property with the exception of children three years and younger.
Timed Tickets:
Guests will be required to purchase or reserve in advance a timed ticket for entry. Members will have options to reserve entry at the top of each hour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Non-members can purchase tickets at the bottom of each hour from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All tickets go on sale June 1 at noon.
Guest Expectations:
The majority of pathways will be one way guiding guests through the park. Some inside areas will remain closes, including the Unseen New World and the Historic Grassmere Home. The Wilderness Express Train and Jungle Gym will also remain closed. Animal contact areas including Kangaroo Kickabout and Lorikeet Landing will be closed and any programming that draws large crowds will either be limited or canceled.
The Zoofari Cafe will be open for takeout only with outdoor seating nearby. Concession stands will be available while water fountains, however, will be turned off. Guests are also welcome to bring outside food and beverages. The indoor gift shop and all restrooms will be open with limited capacity.
Hand sanitizer will be provided along the trails and signs promoting social distancing and good health practices will also be displayed. The Zoo will also keep an eye on local health officials and leadership to determine when safe practices can be loosened or lifted.
Membership:
